The causes of s*x addiction have baffled psychologists, medical doctors, and even addiction experts, for a long time. In fact, at one point in time, everyone believed that s*x addiction didn’t truly exist. They believed it was made up as a rationalization for sexually deviant behavior. Thankfully, numerous studies have been done since then. Not only did those studies prove that s*x addiction is a real disorder, but they also pinpointed several distinctive causes of s*x addiction.

s*xual abuse. A recent study has shown that 82 percent of s*x addicts have been abused sexually at some point during their childhood.

Severe emotional neglect. Children who do not emotionally connect with parental figures are at an increased risk of developing addictive behavior in general, but especially s*x addiction. This is because they try to forge feelings of intimacy and love they missed out on through s*xual acts.

Pituitary gland tumors. A tumor on the pituitary gland can cause hormonal dysfunction, which can lead to intractable s*xual urges.

Obsessive compulsive disorder. Obsessive compulsive disorder is a mental disorder wherein someone suffers from a compulsion to a certain thing over and over again. Sometimes the compulsion is s*xual in nature, leading to s*x addiction.

A personality disorder. Certain personality disorders, especially borderline personality disorder, leave an individual more prone to s*xual addiction.

Stress. As strange as it may seem, stress is a huge contributing factor in terms of s*xual addiction. People first use s*x as a means of stress management and soon find they need it constantly to keep their level of stress bearable.

Genetics. A majority of people with s*x addictions have at least one immediate family member with some other type of addiction. It is most commonly a parent.

Unbalanced hormones. An abnormally high level of s*x hormones especially, have been found to lead to a preoccupation with s*x and increased s*xual desire. Certain other bodily chemicals, including serotonin and dopamine, can also lead to s*x addiction.

Certain neurological illnesses. There are some illnesses, such as epilepsy and multiple sclerosis, that cause brain changes, especially within nerves. This affects how the brain sends and receives signals. Incorrect signals can cause s*x addiction.

Medication. Some medications can change nerve functions, much like neurological illnesses. Other kinds cause s*x addiction by throwing off the body’s hormonal or chemical balance.

source: Mademen