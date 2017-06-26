Changes In Men’s S*x Life Due to Aging

Men experience changes in their s*xual function as they age. Most of the changes are due to a decrease in testosterone, the male s*x hormone. These changes include:

Fewer sperm are produced

Erections take longer to occur

Erections may not be as hard

The recovery time between erections increases to 12 to 24 hours

The force of Release decreases

s*xual desire decreases can occur due to emotional reasons or health problems

Decreased Testosterone

As a man ages, his testosterone levels decrease and then stabilize around age 60. Lower testosterone levels are thought to be a primary cause of the typical aging effects on erection and Release. Testosterone replacement therapy is becoming popular for addressing concerns of aging men, but it is controversial and should be approached with caution. Increasing muscle mass through exercise and proper nutrition can help maintain a healthy testosterone level.

Cardiovascular Disease and High Blood Pressure Affect Male s*xual Health

These health conditions alter how the blood flows in the body. When the arteries become narrower and harder, blood does not flow as freely. This can be troublesome for men trying to achieve an erection, as erections depend on the ability of blood to fill the man-hood. Controlling high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases through lifestyle change and medication can improve s*xual performance.

Diabetes and Male s*xual Health

Many men with diabetes have normal s*xual lives. However, diabetes can cause impotence, the inability to have s*x. Men with diabetes are approximately three times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction than men without diabetes. They also experience this condition approximately 15 years earlier than men without diabetes.

If you have diabetes and are having trouble maintaining an erection, talk to your doctor. Many medications can help.

Pain and Male s*xual Health

Many health conditions such as arthritis, back pain, and shingles can interfere with s*x by causing pain that may make s*x uncomfortable. These conditions also can alter your mood, sleep habits, and attitudes. Experimenting with different s*xual positions and techniques can help. You can also talk with your doctor about managing pain.

Incontinence and Male s*xual Health

Incontinence is the loss of bladder control which can cause urine leakage. This condition becomes more common as people age. Often leakage occurs during exercise, laughing, or coughing. Extra pressure is placed on your bladder during s*x and it may lead to leakage or incontinence. Men with an incontinence condition may be afraid to have s*x. By controlling incontinence through medical or behavioral approaches, the chance of leakage during s*x can be greatly reduced.

Medications and Male s*xual Health

Some of the medications prescribed to treat common age-related health conditions can interfere with s*x. Some blood pressure medicines, antidepressants, and diabetes drugs can make it more difficult for men to maintain an erection.

These medications can also reduce s*xual desire. You may be able to use alternative medications if you experience these side effects. Talk to your doctor.

Prostatectomy: Prostate Surgery

A prostatectomy is a surgical procedure that removes some or all of a man’s prostate. This is often done to treat prostate cancer or an enlarged prostate. A consequence of this surgery can be incontinence or impotence. Before undergoing a prostatectomy, be sure to talk to your doctor about any concerns you have about your s*x life.

A Word From Verywell

If you are not satisfied with your s*xual ability, talk to your doctor.

Changes in your medication, managing your health conditions, and treatment of s*xual problems may help. Learn about other lifestyle modifications you can make for s*x for the older man.

Source: Verywell

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: