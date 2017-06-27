Check out $400,000 a month Malibu mansion Beyoncé is renting to bond with her new twins, Jay Z and Blue Ivy (Photos)

American music star, Beyonce has reportedly rented a $400,000 a month Malibu mansion, where she will be bonding with her new twins, Jay Z and Blue Ivy.

The La Villa Contenta where the family will be staying till the end of August, overlooks the Pacific Ocean, has extensive 6.3 acre grounds and boasts of 14 bathrooms, 10 bedrooms, a 25ft infinity pool, a rose garden with more than 1,000 flower bushes, a landscaped desert area and a tennis court complete with a viewing deck.

The family moved in on Wednesday after leaving the hospital following the birth of her twins via cesarean section, while her mother was seen on Sundayarriving at the luxurious house to visit her grand babies. She arrived in a black Porshe SUV.

Neighbours at Beyonce’s lavish hideaway include Halle Berry (she has a house that sits directly on the sandy beach facing the Pacific), Caitlyn Jenner, Barbra Streisand, Pamela Anderson and Julia Roberts. The La Villa Contenta has been featured in a lot of movies such as, in HBO’s True Blood, in CW series Privileged, Funny People, and more.

Here are photos below;

