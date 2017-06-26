Check out hot photos of female American black superstars on BET 2017 red carpet

Beyonce took all the plaudits at the BET Awards 2017 snagging 4 awards for Best Female R&B/Pop artist, Video of the year & Video Director of the year for “Sorry” & Album of the Year.

Remy Ma beat rival Nicki Minaj to the Best Female Hip-Hop artist crown while Migos won the Best Group award and Best Collaboration went to Chance The Rapper & 2 Chainz for “No Problem“.

In the acting categories, Taraji P. Henson won the award for Best Actress, Mahershala Ali won the Best Actor Award while Oscar winning film “Hidden Figures” won the Best Movie Award.

See full list of winners below:

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyonce

Best male R&B/pop artist

Bruno Mars

Viewers’ choice award

Beyonce – Sorry

Best group

Migos

Best collaboration

Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz – No Problem

Best male hip hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip hop artist

Remy Ma

Video of the year

Beyonce – Sorry

Video director of the year

Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter – Sorry

Best new artist

Chance the rapper

Best actress

Taraji P. Henson

Best actor

Mahershala Ali

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/Inspiration award

Lecrae – Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)

Youngstars Award

Yara Shahidi

Best movie

Hidden Figures

Sportswoman of the year

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year

Stephen Curry

Centric Award

Solange – Cranes in the Sky

Album of the Year

Beyonce – Lemonade

Best international act – Europe

Stormzy

Best international act – Africa

Wizkid

Humanitatian Award

Chance the Rapper

Lifetime achievement award



Jen Lowery



Jada Pinkett Smith.



an all red rocking Cardi B…



a very festive Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez…



“Claws” cutie Karrueche



Tamar Braxton..



Remy Ma…



LaLa



Draya Michele…



Amber Rose



Lil mama

