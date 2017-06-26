Check out hot photos of female American black superstars on BET 2017 red carpet

Beyonce took all the plaudits at the BET Awards 2017 snagging 4 awards for Best Female R&B/Pop artist, Video of the year & Video Director of the year for “Sorry” & Album of the Year.
Remy Ma beat rival Nicki Minaj to the Best Female Hip-Hop artist crown while Migos won the Best Group award and Best Collaboration went to Chance The Rapper & 2 Chainz for “No Problem“.
In the acting categories, Taraji P. Henson won the award for Best Actress, Mahershala Ali won the Best Actor Award while Oscar winning film “Hidden Figures” won the Best Movie Award.
See full list of winners below:
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyonce
Best male R&B/pop artist
Bruno Mars
Viewers’ choice award
Beyonce – Sorry
Best group
Migos
Best collaboration
Chance the Rapper featuring 2 Chainz – No Problem
Best male hip hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Best female hip hop artist
Remy Ma
Video of the year
Beyonce – Sorry
Video director of the year
Kahlil Joseph and Beyonce Knowles-Carter – Sorry
Best new artist
Chance the rapper
Best actress
Taraji P. Henson
Best actor
Mahershala Ali
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/Inspiration award
Lecrae – Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)
Youngstars Award
Yara Shahidi
Best movie
Hidden Figures
Sportswoman of the year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the year
Stephen Curry
Centric Award
Solange – Cranes in the Sky
Album of the Year
Beyonce – Lemonade
Best international act – Europe
Stormzy
Best international act – Africa
Wizkid
Humanitatian Award
Chance the Rapper
Lifetime achievement award
Jen Lowery
Jada Pinkett Smith.
an all red rocking Cardi B…
a very festive Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez…
“Claws” cutie Karrueche
Tamar Braxton..
Remy Ma…
LaLa
Draya Michele…
Amber Rose
Lil mama