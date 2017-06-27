Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Christina Milian Posts N*ked Video On Snapchat (Watch)

Young June 27, 2017

Christina Milian is looking to get more followers – by any MEANS NECESSARY. Her latest ploy has been to post Neykked videos of herself on Snapchat – and claim that she “accidentally” exposed herself.

Check out her latest SNAP – which she claims was all just an accident.

See the video for yourself right here.

