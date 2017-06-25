“Come carry your people,” Dbanj drags Don Jazzy

There seems to be some sort of beef brewing between two Nigerian iconic duos and the media won’t rest until it gets to the bottom of this! D’Banj just kinda took a swipe at his long time separated partner on Twitter and people have been left jaw dropped by his action.

The drama started today when yet one internet troll called out the singer after he posted a photo of him and Blac Chyna from his album listening party in Los Angeles, California.

The troll said simply…

…and a presumably upset D’banj went from 0-100 real quick as he clapped back at the troll but in the process dragged his estranged partner, Mavin’s boss, Don Jazzy into the beef.

D’Banj then replied:

His response has taken many aback especially those who had thought that the former Mo’Hits stars had resolved their differences.

You’d recall that in his interview with Peace Hyde of Forbes Africa, Mavins boss, DOn Jazzy opened up about his split up with D’banj. He said:

“The decision for myself and my former partner D’banj to tow different paths, at that point, I don’t think it was the right decision. I lost a friend and a brother. “We disagreed and agreed. When I start doing something, I like to see it to the end. But, I know that me going to the United States would leave the others hanging.”

They have since made peace and also attended events together – this exactly is why D’banj’s shady post today has come as a surprise to many people.

See some reactions below:

