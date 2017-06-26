“Come & Take Your Baby Or I Will Throw Him Away” – Lady Rants After Finding Unknown Baby At Her Gate

A South African based Nigerian lady took to her Facebook to rant after discovering an unknown baby at her gate and is ready to do the unthinkable!

The Lady with the name, Diane Emily Kamsi, who according to her profile, is from Enugu, Anambra but lives in Cape Town, SA, threatened to throw away the baby who was obviously abandoned.

I know some of you would condemn this lady for being this angry, this is really not funny young ladies should be taught to take responsibilities for their action, having a child when you are not prepared for the responsibilities of parenthood is just being plain evil.

She wrote alongside the photos she shared:

