Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pretty Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Makes Her Modelling Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has made a stunning modelling debut after quitting her job as a store assistant. The 22-year-old has been dating the since late 2016 and has soon grown close to the Real Madrid superstar.



And Rodriguez had been working all the while in a Gucci store in the Spanish capital.

But she left the role by mutual consent in December before being snapped up by top modelling agency Uno Models.

The employer and Rodriguez both agreed the situation was unsustainable with some journalists masquerading as customers in a bid to get closer to her.

She shared the snap with her 1.1million Instagram followers and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.