Cross River clash: Police rescues 117 pupils from Catholic Seminary

The Police in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, successfully rescued 117 pupils from the Stella Maris Seminary that had been under hostage for three days, following a communal clash between two communities.

According to reports, at least eight persons have so far been killed as of Friday in the bloody clash between youths of Uyanga and their neighbouring Ojor community.

The Catholic school, which is located in the boundary between Uyanga and Ojor, became the battleground for the gun and machete-wielding youths.

Confirming the evacuation, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, said corps members currently serving in the affected communities were also evacuated.

He said, “What we did on Friday was to first evacuate the youth corps members that were in the warring communities. They were becoming very apprehensive and the community leaders asked that they are evacuated, which we did before assisting the school in evacuating the pupils.

“The corps members were taken to Awi in Akamkpa LGA, while the pupils are in Calabar. We already have police presence around the school.”

The principal of the school, Rev, Fr. Charles Lwanga, had for three days made frantic efforts to ensure that the kids were secure in the fenced environment before succour came their way.

An anonymous worried parent, whose ward was among the pupils under hostage in the school, said it was a thing of joy that his ward was safely evacuated.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

