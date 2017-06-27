Curvy Ghanaian Actress Drops Controversial View on Gender Equality in Marriage

The Ghanaian actress said this while responding to a question on equality in marriage asked by Vanguardngr.

The actress was emphatic without any equivocation that men are the boss in a marriage.

“It’s not possible. A woman cannot claim equality with a man in a marriage. For a woman to be happy in her relationship or marriage she must first admit that a man and a woman aren’t equal,” she said.

