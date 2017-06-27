Daddy Freeze Congratulates Funke Akindele On Her ”Twin Pregnancy’ , Reminds Her Of His Prophesy

Few days back ,Funke Akindele’s husband,JJC Skillz announced they were expecting twins.He also thanked gospel musician and initiator of the Hallelujah challenge,Nathaniel for the miracle.

Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to congratulate her,he reminded her of his prophesy about fruit of the womb months back .He wrote

Congratulations in advance my dear sister.

On the 27th of December last year about 6 months ago I prayed and prophesied into your life, saying that there will be the cry of a healthy child in your arms, in a few months. God doubled the blessing.

–

We serve a living God, may his miracles manifest in our lives may we be living testimonies to his glory in Jesus name amen! ~FRZ

——————————

Here is what I said 6months ago.

–

Read Freeze’s words; [email protected] , I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus! You will enjoy your marriage and it will be fruitful in every aspect. You married your best friend and nothing, I repeat NOTHING, will ruin that friendship or relationship in the mighty name of JESUS!

I nullify any proclamation against you or your marriage with the blood of JESUS.

In a few months there will be the cry of a healthy child in your arms and joy, success and love will continue to be your portion always.

Please my dear, hold on to this prophesy and ignore any other one. ~FRZ’

