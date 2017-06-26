Monday , 26 June 2017
FCMB

Daddy Freeze hit at Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ (See photos)

OGA June 26, 2017

Cool FM OAP, Daddy Freeze, in a new Instagram post has slammed Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey’s ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ programme which takes places on social media by midnight.

According to the OAP who congratulated Funke Akindele an ardent follower of the programme over her husband’s supposed pregnancy announcement, claimed he enjoyed the programme when it started, until it became a celebrity screenshot challenge and an unverified testimony challenge.

Here’s what he wrote;

Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

From choristers to pop stars: Talents Nigerian churches have lost

Many years ago, before they even thought of having a glint of spotlight directed at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946