D’banj Shades Don Jazzy In New Tweet. Fans React

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Boss of db records and “it is not a lie” star Dbanj Shades his former label partner Don-jazzy saying he (Jazzy) still begs Dbanj in his heart.

He replied a tweeter user saying

Are you also on a Payroll? Even @Donjazzy knows in his heart he is begging me.. You madt bruh? Lol.. jazzy come carry ur people o.

Source: Twitter

