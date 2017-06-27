D’Banj Unveils Album Art & Release Date For His “King Don Come” Album (Photo)

DKM Records head huncho D’Banj has revealed the artwork to his upcoming album “ King Don Come” as well as a 7th July release date. Posting the artwork on his Instagram page, he simply wrote:
#KingdonCome 7-7-17
Thank you Lord for your Grace
The album will be his 6th studio project as well as his 4th album after “ No Long Thing“, “ RunDown Funk U Up ” & “ The Entertainer “.
