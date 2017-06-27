Tuesday , 27 June 2017
FCMB

D’Banj Unveils Album Art & Release Date For His “King Don Come” Album (Photo)

OGA June 27, 2017

DKM Records head huncho D’Banj has revealed the artwork to his upcoming album “ King Don Come” as well as a 7th July release date. Posting the artwork on his Instagram page, he simply wrote:

#KingdonCome 7-7-17
Thank you Lord for your Grace

The album will be his 6th studio project as well as his 4th album after “ No Long Thing“, “ RunDown Funk U Up ” & “ The Entertainer “.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

See Why Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu Wants To Commit Suicide Over Emma Nyra

Self-acclaimed Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has given us one way he intends to kill himself …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946