DJ Cuppy has a message for all her ex-boyfriends in this wholehearted message

DJ Cuppy, daughter of Femi Otedola sent a message to all her ex-boyfriends on social media emphasizing on her preference for champagne over a cup of tea.

The 24-year-old wrote;

“Dear Exes, You Used To Be My Cup Of Tea… But I Drink Champagne Now! #CuppyOnAMission”

In 2014 Cuppy was the resident DJ at the MTV Africa Music Awards in Durban. She then played at the Tatler and Christie’s Art Ball in London, and at the Financial Times Luxury Summit in Mexico City.

In July 2014 she released her first compilation mix called House of Cuppy in London and Lagos, before launching it in New York on September 2, 2014. That year, Cuppy also launched the music management and content production business Red Velvet Music Group, which is now located in London.

She is reportedly dating Victor Anichebe.

See her message

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: