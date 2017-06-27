Tuesday , 27 June 2017
“I don’t care if you go…” – Lanre Gentry tells his estrange wife

OGA June 27, 2017

Lanre Gentry, hotelier and Actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband,  says he is at that stage of his life where he doesn’t care if someone leaves him.

The business man who was accused of DV and alleged battery shared the below picture and wrote

‘Que Sera; Sera
What will be; will be.
Sometimes we put so much effort trying to put broken pieces together.
Take time to think; be appreciative of all situations and be grateful for whatever door that’s be slammed on your face.
Be grateful for what God has blocked.
“If you like you stay; if you like you go. I will continue to say the truth”

Mercy Aigbe's

