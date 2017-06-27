“I don’t care if you go…” – Lanre Gentry tells his estrange wife

Lanre Gentry, hotelier and Actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, says he is at that stage of his life where he doesn’t care if someone leaves him.
The business man who was accused of DV and alleged battery shared the below picture and wrote
‘Que Sera; Sera
What will be; will be.
Sometimes we put so much effort trying to put broken pieces together.
Take time to think; be appreciative of all situations and be grateful for whatever door that’s be slammed on your face.
Be grateful for what God has blocked.
“If you like you stay; if you like you go. I will continue to say the truth”
Ad ==> My Husband Used This to Increase His Manhood size Permanently and Last 25minutes. Click Here!
Ad ==> DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 15Days For Life, Click Here!!!