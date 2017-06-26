I Don’t Think Dammy Krane Stole The Credit Cards – M.I Abaga

First 2baba came out to categorically state Dammy Krane’s credit card theft case, is a mere case of ”implication” now rapper M.I, has also stepped forward to second 2baba’s ‘judgement.’

Speaking with Planet TV, the ace rapper, who has been out of the rap game, a while now, said he does not believe the AMIN crooner is guilty, despite having been arrested with 7 credit cards in pockets.

Recall the singer was arrested a Ilochukwu, whom many claimed is a promoter in the US, with a few saying he Ilochukwu stole the cards, M.I is of the belief the card theft has nothing to do promoters and Dammy Krane is too good a person to steal.

The promoters out there are trying their best, the artistes too are trying, we can’t really speak about anything until we hear the end of the case……I know Dammy Krane personally, I don’t think he had anything to do with this.

So quick question sir.. you advised we hear the end of the case before judging yet you declared a person caught with SEVEN credit cards in his pockets innocent…what gives?

MI abaga defends Dammy Krane A post shared by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

