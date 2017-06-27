Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Drake takes Beautiful Nigerian Reporter, Onwude as date to the NBA Awards (Photos)

Young June 27, 2017

It is no longer news that Drake once asked Gold-Onwude out on a date during an interview. The duo have bonded over their passion for basketball over time and are now very close friends.

The Canadian rapper, Drake hosted Monday’s first NBA Awards and attended the event with a rising star in the NBA media.

The 30-year-old reporter, Rosalyn “Ros” Gold-Onwude was Drake’s date for the eventand they hit the red carpet together at Pier 36 in New York.

Ros is a basketball analyst who calls games for NBC Sports Bay Area, the NBA on TNT, Pac-12 Network and the WNBA’s New York Liberty on MSG.

She is also a reporter for the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers. Gold-Onwude is a graduate of Stanford University with a BA in communications and a master’s degree holder in sociology.

See more photos below.

