AS E DEY HOT!! Segun Wire Blasts Falz For Saying Musicians Should Stop Hailing Fraudsters

Chache Master, Segun Wire who went viral after he said He wanted to be a Yahoo Yahoo Boy in the Future, has blasted Falz for his comment on entertainers to stop praising Internet fraudsters.

In an Instagram post, Obviously not written by the 8 year old, Segun ripped into the Lawyer turned Singer.. and it’s not funny.

He Wrote:-

You know not the struggle!! So why speak ill of it please. How many futures have the yahoo boys destroyed abeg?

Shebi na judge they collect bribe for back even before court case and so na senior advocates never destroy futures?!! You speak of SOFT WORK.. Only GOD knows your own definition of SOFT WORk and why is nobody coming out to judge you for that term SOFT WORK ..now person talk CHACHE you they complain shey na your lappy them they use?

….Because you are privileged to shine with MUSIC and not the witty occupation called LAW full of lies and deceit …Let’s take us back to the foreign music we listen to most of the musicians over there speak of drugs and ammunition just to tell the tale of their experiences but there wasn’t any foolish advocate or whatsoever

…MIND you every artist in this country is entitled to the kind of message they want to pass out there to their fans …so why complain bitterly out of ignorance …if you so want to help , first of remove the BHAD GUY in your name as it portrays a bad example to the young ones and please MR man avoid tapping a*s In all your videos with those half Nakked girls !!!

Check your self properly before throwing shades at anybody!! Many are out there unprivileged, unlike you born with a silver spoon from a better school in Nigeria to schooling abroad !! While the poor masses are out here hawking pure water just to send their kids to school and yet they are still been harassed by law makers like your self ..

MY GUY the beautiful ones are not yet born as the country is full of corruption…even your PAPA gather do corruption if na lie ….make we investigate !!

Many awesome Yahoo boys and kind hearted artist are at least using those money to open foundations programs and helping the poor masses !!

They are the new generation ROBIN HOOD !! Stealing from the rich to feed the poor …at least BABA they don do something ……instead make you mind your state you they use media take they feed your hungry self with Pep talk …shebi na your mate send small boy go school still they build house for him parents ….how many people have you helped ?? BABA AMVCA with no lens ….