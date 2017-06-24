Efe relives Big Brother Naija memories, Forgets the lyrics of his latest song live on Radio (VIDEO)

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba, popular known as Efe Money, made an appearance at City 105.1 FM on Breakfast in the City with Benny Ark and BellaRose Okojie.

Efe was at the radio station in Agidingbi to talk about his new song, ‘Somebody’ as well as his days in the house.

During the interview, Efe also spoke on his friendship with other housemates, maintaining that he is still in contact with some of them.

He spoke about his relationship with Bisola, Bally and Marvis, most especially.

Speaking on his music career, Efe is of the opinion that his new single, ‘Somebody’ is set to establish precedence as a force in the music industry.

The track was produced by his longtime friend and producer, Duktor Sett, who was also present in the studio with him.

Meanwhile, the highlight of the interview came when he forgot the first few lines of his new song when Benny Ark asked him to drop a few bars off his new single.

A shocking moment came up when the 2017 Big Brother Naija winner forgot the first few lines of his new song ‘Somebody,’ live on air.

However, he got his groove back moments after he was asked to freestyle by Benny on the breakfast show.

Watch video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVpGJPdAPOs/

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: