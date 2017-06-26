Eid-el-Fitri message: Aisha Buhari urges Nigerians to be more patriotic

The first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, in her Eid-el-Fitri message to Nigerians on Sunday, urged that the citizens continue to show a sense of patriotism so as to foster national cohesion.

This, she added, would ensure that Nigeria attained the greatness for which it was destined.

Mrs. Buhari made the call in her Eid-el-Fitri message made available to journalists in Abuja.

She thanked all Nigerians for their prayers for the country and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the message which she personally signed, the President’s wife called on all citizens to imbibe the spirit of love, compassion and unity which she described as the basic lessons of Ramadan.

Mrs. Buhari’s message read, “On this occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, I felicitate with Nigerians and the Muslim Ummah over this opportunity to get closer to Allah.

“I also thank Nigerians for all their prayers for our dear country and the President, and call on all to imbibe the spirit of love, compassion and unity as the basic lessons of Ramadan.

“I appeal to all to show true sense of patriotism for national cohesion to ensure that Nigeria attains the greatness for which it was destined.”

Source: (Punch Newspaper )

