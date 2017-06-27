Popular Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has reportedly admitted cheating on his wife, Gifty with another woman who later accused him of r*ping her to extort money from him in 2015.

According to multiple online reports, the captain of Black Stars of Ghana and one Sarah Kwablah, a Ghanaian who both met on social media after she sent him a message, had s*x in her apartment when he visited Ghana for the 2015 AFCON preparation.

The lady who had a camera hidden in her room, recorded the s*xual encounter, in which she later used in threatening the striker in order to extort money from him.

It was gathered that she accused Gyan of forcefully sleeping with her when he had not proposed love to her.

Sarah, and Osafo Anthony, a journalist and Chris Handler who’s a blogger, were arrested and charged with conspiring to extort money from Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of Asamoah Gyan, while popular reggae musician Lester Ekow Micah, was slapped with the charge of abatement.

The four persons were tried for allegedly extorting GH¢25,000 from Addo by means of a threat to release the s*x video.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay on ‘Delay Show’, the Shanghai SIPG striker revealed what went down between him and Sarah Kwablah.

“She sent me a message on social media and we became friends, so after 2015 AFCON tournament, I came to Ghana and we met at STC where I train and because I’m married I introduce her as friend to my colleagues and after the training we drove in my dirty training kits to her house and we had s*x” he explained.

Although the captain confessed to having had s*x with Sarah, he denied defiling her

“I will not deny sleeping with Sarah Kwablah, we both enjoyed the love making but she twisted the story and accused me of defiling her, we had a good time”.

According to him, the lady and her family made those accusations up in order to extort money from him

Gyan also revealed that he told his wife with whom he has three children about it when the news started making rounds online.

“I told her the whole truth about the whole incident. She understood me because she knows I will not lie and forgave me. I would not have held a grudge against her if she decided to file for divorce over the incident”, he revealed.

