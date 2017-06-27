Tuesday , 27 June 2017
er*tic Whatsapp Chat between Housemaid and Married Man Leaked Online (Read)

Young June 27, 2017

A married woman is currently distraught after she intercepted a s*x chat between her pretentious husband and her housemaid.

A Nigerian man who has been engaging in oral and an*l s*x discreetly with his 20-year old housemaid has been exposed on social media by his wife.
The wife wrote her story to a relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin as she currently avoids her husband to avoid physical violence and bitter altercation.
Read the whatsapp chat and story below:
