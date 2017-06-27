Everton hijacks Henry Onyekuru from Arsenal

Nigeria born striker, Henry Onyekuru, has signed to join Everton for £6.8m, snubbing a move to Premier League rivals, Arsenal.

Henry, who scored 22 goals in 38 games for Belgium’s KAS Eupen last season, will however, be loaned to Anderlecht next season.

He had his medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training base on Monday and agreed personal terms.

Onyekuru was born on June 5, 1997, joined Aspire Academy in Senegal in 2010. He moved to Eupen in July 2015 and made a promising start with six league goals in 19 appearances, helping the club gain promotion from Belgium’s second tier.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

