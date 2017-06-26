Have you ever been curious about the fluid you release from your body during self-stimulation or partner play? Have you wondered what, exactly, semen is made up of, and what the process is behind its production?

The Basics Behind Release

Release occurs when semen is released from the man-hood, usually during climax. Before this occurs, however, a small amount of pre-release is typically released.

This pre-release, also referred to as pre-c*m, drips from the head of your man-hood when you are aroused. It is made up of one to two drops of alkaline fluid from the Cowper’s glands (the two small glands beneath the prostate). Its alkalinity neutralizes the acidity that remains in the urethra from recent urination.

After the emergence of pre-release, that final, orgasmic explosion marks the final stage of male s*xual arousal. While not every erection necessarily leads to Release, when it does, semen flows from the urethra, first in a gush and then, eventually, diminishing in volume.

As you may have already inferred, in its noun form, the word “release” can be used as another name for semen. release, or semen, is made up of 90 percent water. It’s opaque, milky, opalescent appearance, however, is created by the sperm that makes up the rest of your release. This opalescence increases if the release has a higher concentration of sperm.

Sixty-five percent of the semen present in your release comes from the seminal vesicles. Thirty-five percent comes from the prostate, giving the semen its characteristic smell. Five percent of your release is made up of other fluids in the body.

When you climax, you release between 1 and 5 milliliters of semen.

The average is 2 to 3 milliliters (a small teaspoon). To give you an idea of how this compares to the output of other species, an adult wild male boar produces 0.5 liters of semen per Release.

Putting quantity aside, did you know that an Release can travel up to three feet or more? Don’t worry, however, if you feel your own release isn’t going the distance. The average distance that release can travel is about 7 to 10 inches (17 to 25 cms).

What About Multiple Orgasms?

Multiple orgasms are rarer for men than they are for women. The ability to have repeated Release varies considerably from man to man and begins to decline almost immediately once puberty is complete. Within a period of one to two hours, most men can have only one Release. There are some who can have a second Release within those two hours and, on rare occasions, there are those who can have three or four. Alfred Kinsey, a well-known s*x researcher, recorded one man who was able to release six to eight times in a single session, but this is very rare.

Will I Have Problems with Fertility If My Semen Is Only Average?

If you’re concerned about conception, you can lay those fears to rest. Volume and distance don’t have any bearing on your ability to impregnate your partner.

In fact, you can impregnate someone with just a tiny bit of semen. If you are struggling with fertility, however, a semen analysis will reveal if any other aspect of your semen may be a contributing factor.

source: Verywell

