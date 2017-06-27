These Family Photos Of Ben Murray-Bruce And His Family At The 2017 BET Awards Is Everything

The 2017 BET Awards held last Sunday, June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The awards ceremony which saw Wizkid grab the Best African International Act Award also had some other Nigerians in attendance including Senator Murray Bruce.
Murray-Bruce was spotted at the event with his wife and two of his children and they looked cute together.
Here are more photos below
