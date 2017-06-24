‘My family was thrown out of a house in Ajegunle while I was wearing just boxers’ -Kcee

Five Star music Boss, Kcee, in a chat with Saturday Beats, revealed why he flaunts his wealth on social media. He went to challenges he faced alongside his family while growing, and according none of that made them go into fraud. According to Kcee, their only weakness is showing off.

“I left Ajegunle because we were unable to pay our house rent and the landlord threw us and our property out of the house. I was wearing only my boxers when the landlord threw us out of the house because we could not pay N70,000 for a three-bedroomed flat. My father started squatting with some people while my mother went to her sister’s house. My brother and I had to hustle. By then, we had won Star Quest so we had a rickety car, so we slept in the car. At the time they stole our car, things were tough because all our property was in the car. We were living from hotel to hotel and all we had was in the car. Sometimes we owed the hotels a lot of money which we paid after we had a show. To get shows then was even very hectic for Presh and I but we still believed that God would help us. By then, E-Money had to move on to learn how to be a freight agent. He later found his feet. Leaving Ajegunle was divine because I believe God sent the man to kick us out. After we left Ajegunle, we stayed in a room apartment in Ojodu before we got a place in Omole. After a while, E-Money started doing well and we bought a duplex in Omole, then he bought a piece of land and continued buying and the rest is history. The same thing with me; we grew up gradually and there was no time we were greedy to go into crime or defraud anyone,” he said.

Kcee who also disclosed his brother, E-money who has been hustling for 17 years source of wealth, said;

