Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: “Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older”

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda got more than she bargained for following a new photo of herself posted on IG.

While several of her fans complimented her beauty, a few found one or two things to complain about.

A particular fan, chastised the actress for still being single at this stage, advising that she go find herself a man.

Read the comments below:

Source: Instagram

