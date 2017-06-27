Tuesday , 27 June 2017
Fan Tells Rukky Sanda: “Start Taking Pictures With A Man, You Are Getting Older”

Jo Daniel June 27, 2017

Nollywood actress, Rukky Sanda got more than she bargained for following a new photo of herself posted on IG.

While several of her fans complimented her beauty, a few found one or two things to complain about.

A particular fan, chastised the actress for still being single at this stage, advising that she go find herself a man.

