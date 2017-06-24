Fashola is a Lair – Nigeria Senate

The Nigeria Senate has asked Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr.Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to stop spreading wrong information and half-truth on the slashing of the vote to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the 2017 budget.

A statement on Saturday by Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the legislators worked to ensure equity across the country on all new and outstanding projects.

The Senate stated that Fashola failed to give members of the public full details about the expressway, which had been under a private finance initiative from the beginning.

It alleged that the minister would have preferred an arrangement that allowed his ministry to continue to award contracts and fund the project through government budgetary allocation at a time when the nation’s revenue was dwindling and at an all time low.

“Even as of last year, the 2016 Appropriation Act voted N40bn for the project on the insistence of the Ministry and only N26bn was released.

“If we had known, the rest of N14bn could have been allocated to other critical roads across the country,” Abdullahi said.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

