Fast, Easy Foot Pain Cures

There isn’t much worse than foot pain that just won’t go away.

They ache when you walk on them. They throb while you rest. They give off sharp, searing pain that leaves you begging for relief.

You’ve probably already suffered from foot pain at some point. If not, odds are you will, since three out of four Americans experience foot pain some time in their lives.

Sometimes you can blame the shoes you wear. But they’re not always to blame…

From bunions and arthritis to plantar fasciitis and heel spurs, your feet are vulnerable to any number of conditions. And when you take a look at your feet, it’s easy to see why they can experience so many problems.

Why you have foot pain

Your foot really is an engineering marvel.

With 26 bones, 33 joints, 107 ligaments, 19 muscles, and multiple tendons that hold it all together, you can think of your feet as the foundation for your body.

And, just as the foundation of your house needs to be strong, your feet have to be able to withstand the pressures of day-to-day life.

After all, an average, healthy person should be taking 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day. That covers several miles and adds up to about 115,000 miles over the course of a lifetime.

By the age of 70, you will have walked the equivalent of four times around the globe.

It’s easy to see why such long-term stress can result in inflammation and pain when your feet have to work so hard.

Natural ways to overcome foot pain

Unfortunately for many people who have suffered with conditions like bunions, heel spurs, and more, surgery is often recommended, and comes with a huge laundry list of possible problems.

Deep infections involving the bone, possible nerve damage, the adverse tightening of muscles and ligaments, and bones that heal incorrectly are just a few of the dangers of foot surgery.

But you do have several natural options to get rid of your foot pain and actually make your feet healthier, stronger, and more capable of dealing with the pressures put on them in your everyday life.

Here are a few safe, natural ways to help your feet that you can use daily:

For plantar fasciitis or pain and tension across the bottom of your feet – Sit in a chair with a tennis ball under your foot. Start with it at the ball of your foot and press your foot forward, rolling it toward your heel. Roll back and forth repeatedly for about one minute and then switch to the other foot. You can do this 2-3 times per day.

For bunions or a stiff big toe from arthritis – Sit with your feet out in front of you and place a heavy rubber band around your big toes. Pull your feet apart, stretching the rubber band. You will feel your big toes pulling out away from your foot. This helps to re-position them to the correct angle and relieve your pain.

For achy, tired feet – There’s not much better for sore feet than soaking them in a warm bath with Epsom salts for 15 minutes. The magnesium in the Epsom salts helps to pull out the inflammation and relax those tense muscles. All you need is 2 tablespoons of Epsom salts to a basin of warm water.

For heel spurs – Just like with the tennis ball above to relieve plantar fasciitis, you sit in a chair and roll the pain away but instead of a tennis ball, use a bottle of water that has been frozen. The cold is great for relieving inflammation and getting rid of the pain.

For sprains, strains, or swelling – An easy way to stop the pain and swelling from overworking those feet is to use vinegar. Fill a tub with hot water, add 2 tablespoons of vinegar to it, and soak the pain away for 20 minutes.

For many people, foot pain is a fact of life but it doesn’t have to be. With these easy, natural ways to make your feet healthier, you can get back on your feet without pain.

source: Easyhealthoptions

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: