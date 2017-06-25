The Fatty Secret To Pain-Free Joints

Are you having trouble getting out of bed thanks to a tense, aching back?

Are painful, swollen knees or tight, stiff shoulders keeping you from enjoying the things you love to do?

You aren’t alone. In fact, more than 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain.

And, if you’ve looked to doctors for help, you know that the only answer they have is a prescription.

Unfortunately, for the millions of Americans who have taken them, these “cures” have been far worse than the joint pain they were trying to get rid of.

Painkillers are not just addictive but often lethal, while anti-inflammatories, like Vioxx, have been responsible for so many deaths that they’ve been pulled from the shelves.

Luckily, if you want pain-free joints but don’t want to risk your life, there is a safe, natural answer.

Joint pain miracle discovered by scientist at the National Institute of Health

The secret was found in the mice he was studying — a rare substance that actually made the mice “immune” to arthritis.

And, when the same scientist began to suffer from arthritis himself, he used his discovery to cure his joint pain in just 10 days.

Even better, he found that there’s not just one way to benefit from this joint pain miracle. With this proven pain reliever there are two options to use it to get the fast relief you need to get out of pain.

Fatty acids and pain-free joints

This miracle substance is called cetyl myristoleate or CMO — a fatty acid ester.

Fatty acids help lubricate joints and muscles, increase flexibility, and reduce inflammation. The problem is that your body doesn’t make enough of them, especially as you get older.

So, as wear and tear on your joints increases with age, the amount of lubrication and cushion that keeps them healthy is dropping.

This means that if you don’t take a supplement to make up for these missing fatty acids, your body is left vulnerable to arthritis and other joint problems.

Taking CMO has been shown in numerous studies to help patients overcome joint pain, gain flexibility, and live a better quality of life. Even better, these same studies have shown that the pain relief you get from using CMO actually continues to get better the longer you use it.

CMO penetrates your muscles and joints to relieve aches and pains and turn off inflammation at its source.

It works as a moisturizer, giving new life to aging, dry joints.

And, it’s very simple to get the relief you need.

Using CMO for your joint pain

You can use CMO in two ways, as an oral supplement or as a cream to rub in to your achy joints.

Even better, you can use both to get even faster results…

As an oral supplement take 1500 mg of 20% cetyl myristoleate 2-3 times per day.

CMO creams are also readily available and can be used up to three times per day.

If you are tired of letting joint pain stop you from living the life you want, it’s great to have a choice — especially one that’s not a dangerous prescription.

source: Easyhealthoptions

