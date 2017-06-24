Saturday , 24 June 2017
If you feel people I hailed in my songs are fraudsters, call EFCC -9ice tells Falz (Video)

June 24, 2017

Nigerian music star, 9ice, whose recent song ‘Living Things’, sparked controversy after Falz said entertainers shouldn’t hail fraudsters in their songs, has further reacted to this.

9ice who was interviewed by NaijaloadedTV, said he wouldn’t blame Falz because that was his perception about the music and everybody have the right to say whatever they want about the song.

He further said that if Falz has proves that the names of people he mentioned on his song ‘Living things’ are Fraudsters he should report to EFCC so they can take it up from There.

