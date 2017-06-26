Finally!!! Pastor Paul Adefarasin speaks concerning fire outbreak at Abuja Chapter of House on the Rock Church

After the fire outbreak at the Abuja branch of the House on the Rock Church, the Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Adefarasin, has spoken for the first time, after the fire outbreak in the of the church.

The fire incident occurred at about 2 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the facilities used as a branch of the Church in Abuja.

Responding to the circumstances that surrounded the unfortunate incident, Adefarasin in a series of tweets thanked God that there were no casualties and that the incident occurred in the afternoon after all those attending the mid-year Thanksgiving Service had departed the premises.

He said the church was committed to determining the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

Adefarasin further said the incident had not affected the church’s services as the mid-week service would continue as usual.

See his tweets:

While some parts of the complex were damaged by the fire, the swift co-ordinated response by many including the following – — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin) June 26, 2017

NEMA, the Federal Fire Service (Abuja), NJI, NNPC, Julius Berger, the HOTR staff & members, and several friends & well wishers of the house — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin) June 26, 2017

We commend the professionalism of all the first responders and thank them for the invaluable service they rendered. — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin) June 26, 2017

We are now working with the relevant authorities & consultants to ensure the structural integrity of the affected building — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin) June 26, 2017

We enjoin all our members, friends and guests to remain calm as we solicit your continued prayers in this season. — Paul Adefarasin (@pauladefarasin)June 26, 2017

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

