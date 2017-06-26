Monday , 26 June 2017
Finally!!! Pastor Paul Adefarasin speaks concerning fire outbreak at Abuja Chapter of House on the Rock Church

After the fire outbreak at the Abuja branch of the House on the Rock Church, the Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Adefarasin, has spoken for the first time, after the fire outbreak in the of the church.

The fire incident occurred at about 2 pm on Sunday, June 25,  2017, at the facilities used as a branch of the Church in Abuja.

Responding to the circumstances that surrounded the unfortunate incident, Adefarasin in a series of tweets thanked God that there were no casualties and that the incident occurred in the afternoon after all those attending the mid-year Thanksgiving Service had departed the premises.

He said the church was committed to determining the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

Adefarasin further said the incident had not affected the church’s services as the mid-week service would continue as usual.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

