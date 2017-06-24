Former Miss Bum Bum, Suzy Cortez Shares Hot Photos To Show That She’s Still Got It.

Former Miss Bum Bum, Suzy Cortez has continued to thrill her fans with jaw dropping pictures via her social media account. The brunette beauty won the the Brazilian booty pageant in 2015. However, she has definitely still got it, judging by her latest Instagram pictures.

The bombshell showed off her epic rear in a tiny grey bodysuit.

Here are some of the photos the hardcore football fan shared with her 962,000 on Instagram.

