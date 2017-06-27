Ghanaian Footballer, Asamoah Gyan Accused of Se*xual Assault, Says “We Both Enjoyed the S*ex”

Ghanaian National team captain, Asamoah Gyan, who reportedly admitted cheating on his wife, has been allegedly accused of ra*ing a lady.

The 3-year-old footballer claimed that the lady, Sarah Kwablah, accused him in order to extort money from him.

According to multiple online reports, they met on social media after she sent him a message, had s*x in her apartment when he visited Ghana for the 2015 AFCON preparation.

The lady who had a camera hidden in her room, recorded the s*xual encounter, in which she later used in threatening the striker in order to extort money from him.

It was gathered that she accused him of forcefully sleeping with her when he had not proposed love to her.

She, alongside a journalist, Osafo Anthony and a blogger, Chris Handler, were arrested and charged with conspiring to extort money from Samuel Anim Addo, the manager of Asamoah Gyan, while popular reggae musician Lester Ekow Micah, was slapped with the charge of abatement.

The four persons were tried for allegedly extorting GH¢25,000 from Addo by means of a threat to release the s*x video.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Delay on ‘Delay Show’, the Shanghai SIPG striker revealed what went down between him and Sarah Kwablah.

He said:

