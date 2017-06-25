Graphics photo of the couple killed by Badoo cult group in Ikorodu on Friday

There was reports yesterday, about the couple who were attacked at the Idioro area of Ogijo, Ikorodu town in Lagos, Badoo cult group.

Pictured below is the lifeless body of the couple killed by the notorious cult group.

This would be the umpteenth time the cult members have successfully carried out their attacks on residents in Ikorodu.

According to reports, the battered remains of the couple was found on Friday after a neighbor raised an alarm.

The said neighbor had given the couple her phone to charge in their home situated in an uncompleted building on Thursday June 22nd.

After calling repeatedly so that she could come to collect her phone and there was no answer, the neighbor decided to wait the next day to go to their house to pick it up. When she got there, she knocked for them to come out but there was no response.

After several calls and bangs, there door was forced open and there, the battered remains of the couple was found lying on the floor. Just by their remains, was a grinding stone, the trademark of any killing done by the cult members.

The remains of the coupe to deposited at a morgue in Sagamu while the grinding stone was taken to Ogijo Division for further investigations.

Residents of the area later took to the street to stage a protest over the recurring attacks carried out by the cult group members.

