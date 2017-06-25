Guess Why This Woman Was Banned From Her Own Pool

On top of their monthly rent, Tyler Newman and his fiancée, Tori, pay an extra $300 a month towards the maintenance of the swimming pool in their apartment block. This, in theory, should grant them access whenever they like.

Yet on Wednesday Tori was turned away from the pool and left humiliated by the scrutiny she had been subjected to. The reason for this scrutiny was her bathing suit.

Tori was accused of wearing a thong-style costume and that within three minutes of her arrival several complaints had been made. A furious Tyler took to Facebook to express his anger at the way his partner had been treated.

“Today my fiancée was faced with either changing her bathing suit, covering up with shorts, or leaving the pool that we paid a $300 fee to maintain on top of a monthly rent of nearly $1000.

“So, Tori decided to go to the apartment office, which I regret not accompanying her on, and address the issue politely and in a more private setting.”

The leasing consultant in the office then insisted Tori have her picture taken ‘to show “how inappropriate” her bathing suit was, and instructed her to look into a mirror at her own body.

“When my fiancée replied with ‘I know what I look like, I bought this myself, it’s not a thong’ the consultant told Tori that if she didn’t have kids herself, she wouldn’t understand.”

The situation went from bad to worse.

Tori was then told a “‘normal bathing suit covers your entire b*tt’ and “was told that her body, because it’s built more curvy than others is ‘too inappropriate’ for children to be around.

“She was told ‘there are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don’t need to excite them.’

“I’ve never seen my fiancée embarrassed to the point where she can’t even look her best friends in the face.

“I’ve never seen her cry like she did in our apartment today. Never seen her want to be isolated like that.

“All because some ignorant a***holes think they can police the size and shape of her body. I’ve never seen a woman so disrespected,” he wrote.

Source: Naijaloaded

