Halleluyah!! Funke Akindele Allegedly Pregnant With Twins As Husband JJC Skills Congratulates Her

Few hours ago, JJC skills, Funke Akindele’s husband took to Instagram to congratulate her after receiving the news that his wife is pregnant with set of twins.

The popular actress was said to have been in serious prayer for childbirth in the ongoing Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Halleluyah Challenge #Olowogbogboro and of course, this is a prove that it pays to serve the living God.

Congrats To Funke Akindele Jenifer Bello!

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: