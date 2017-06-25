Sunday , 25 June 2017
FCMB

Halleluyah!! Funke Akindele Allegedly Pregnant With Twins As Husband JJC Skills Congratulates Her

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Few hours ago, JJC skills, Funke Akindele’s husband took to Instagram to congratulate her after receiving the news that his wife is pregnant with set of twins.

The popular actress was said to have been in serious prayer for childbirth in the ongoing Pastor Nathaniel Bassey’s Halleluyah Challenge #Olowogbogboro and of course, this is a prove that it pays to serve the living God.

Congrats To Funke Akindele Jenifer Bello!

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Hushpuppi Reveals Why Women Are Not Seen Around Him

Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi who has always been seen alone in most photos he shares …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946