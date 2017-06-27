Heaven will shock a lot of self-righteous people – OAP Lolo

Wazobia FM OAP Lolo, who is also part of Jenifa’s diary’s cast, has taken to Instagram to write about Christians who judge others, while indulging in secret sin.
According to Lolo, heaven will shock a lot of self-righteous people, as there will be lots and lots of surprises. Here’s what she wrote;
“am sooo tired of Christians that judge other people sometimes I am tempted to ask are you Jesus Christ who saved them from sin ,am sure if some of you had met the woman caught in adultery you would have had her stoned even though the ain was committed by 2people the master Jesus did not even condemn her if we truly share the gospel of peace and embrace the love of God you will do the masters business as he expects ….till a person dies God will never give up on anyone soo why judge those who are on a journey of God discovery …heaven will shock a lot of self righteous people because your mansion might be next to Michael Jackson that is if you make it …….I feel like hissing but I’ll just smile at your ignorance…. # righteousness is by christjesus not works so no man can boast”