Sunday , 25 June 2017
FCMB

Helen Paul Wants You To Pick The Most Beautiful Girl “Actor” – Photos/Reactions

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Nollywood Actress and Comedienne Helen Paul don come again this Sunday. She trilled her fans with the pictures of four actors this afternoon asking them to pick the actor that makes the most beautiful girl.

Helen is a wonderful actress and comedienne who rose to prominence from mimicking a little child’s voice in a very funny and entertaining ways.

She shared this on her Instagram page with the message below…

itshelenpaul @ Pick your best fine Gal picture… Happy Sunday �

See people’s reactions

 

Source: Instagram

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Hushpuppi Reveals Why Women Are Not Seen Around Him

Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi who has always been seen alone in most photos he shares …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946