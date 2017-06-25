House on the Rock Church on Fire | Photos

The church which was founded by Pastor Paul Adefarasin reportedly caught fire in the afternoon of Sunday June 25, 2017.

Fire broke out on Sunday at the House on the Rock Church in Abuja.

A NAN correspondent who passed by the airport road on Sunday reports that the building was visibly ablaze while fire fighters were struggling to put out the fire.

Coincidentally, there was a heavy downpour at the time a correspondent passed by. The cause of the fire is yet unknown as details about the accident putting properties worth millions of naira are still sketchy

House on the Rock, popular among many upwardly mobile Nigerian church goers has its headquarters in Lagos. It had for several years, operated in the Muson Centre in Lagos and only recently moved to its ultra modern edifice in Lekki.