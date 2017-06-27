If you have massive anxiety during s*x, then you need to know how to relax during s*x. Nothing can ruin the mood more than being uptight and nervous during s*x. The more relaxed you are during s*x, the more amazing the s*x can be. These are a few easy things that you can do to help you relax during s*x.

Play relaxing music. Pick out your favorite cd and play it while you are having s*x. Even if the music is relaxing, you don’t want to play it to loud or it will be distracting. Just having it playing at a low volume in the background will help you relax during s*x.

Have a drink or two before you have s*x. A little alcohol can go a long way in helping you relax during s*x. Don’t go to the extreme, because one or two drinks should be enough to get you relaxed. If you have to much to drink you might not be able to perform.

Don’t forget to breathe. In all of the excitement, it is easy to forget to breathe during s*x. If you are holding your breath, there is no way you can relax during s*x. Make a conscious effort to take some deep breaths while you are having s*x.

Have a relaxing setting. This is one of the easiest things you can do to relax during s*x. Simply turning the lights down to a dim setting or turning the lights off and lighting a few candles can create a relaxing atmosphere. Another positive thing about doing this that the woman you are with will like that it also creates a romantic atmosphere.

Don’t think about anything else. If you really want to relax during s*x, then you can’t think about anything else while you are having s*x. Just concentrate on being in the moment and having a great time. The more often you concentrate on the moment when you are having s*x, the easier it will become.

source: Mademen

