A glamour model who spent £30,000 transforming herself into a ‘human s*x doll’ appears to have had more work done. Victoria Wild, 30, urged married men to ditch their wives and worship her instead as she posted a new selfie.

“Leave your wife, worship me!” she wrote The busty Latvian, who claims to have some of the biggest br**sts in Europe, appears to have had more work done on her already full lips.

The self-proclaimed “real-life Barbie doll” has splashed £25,000 on three chest augmentations – taking her up to a huge 32G cup size, Daily Mirror reports.

When she was 25, she met her boyfriend, who she named only as Simon, an Italian businessman, who encouraged her dreams of looking like a s*x doll. Wild added: “Simon is a successful businessman and he loves the bombshell, plastic look too.

He offered to help me financially with the surgery and motivated me to achieve my goal. “Simon loves my s*x doll look. I’m a bombshell now. People look at me in the street and men absolutely adore me.

Simon’s so proud of the attention I get.” “Who wouldn’t want to be treated like a bimbo doll? It’s such a sexy look. People stare at me in the street and I love the way I stand out.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: