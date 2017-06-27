Humblesmith Is Thankful On The Renewal Of Endorsement Deal With Noodles Company

Fast rising music star, Ekenedilichukwu ‘Humblesmith’ Ijemba, has renewed his endorsement deal with one of Nigeria’s best selling noodles, Tummy-Tummy.

This according to the General Manager, Mr Chijoke Anumoka, was because Humblesmith has the qualities, capacity and potential to take the Tummy-Tummy brand to the next level and he best represent and understand what the Tummy-Tummy brand stands for.

Speaking on this renewal, an excited HumbleSmith said:

“I was very happy that Tummy-Tummy found me worthy to make me its brand ambassador, and now I’m super excited to be renewing this deal. I am confident that this year will be better than the last.”

I thank the entire management of Tummy-Tummy Foods Industry for giving me yet another opportunity. I also thank my ever creative and hardworking manager, Bob Kelly Ovie Williams, He is simply the best.”

Humblesmith shot to limelight with his 2015 hit single, Osinachi and this endorsement deal renewal is one of his many achievements in the last one year.

Here’s is the photo:

