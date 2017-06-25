“My husband doesn’t mind me twerking” – Mercy Johnson claps back at trolls

Popular Nollywood Actress, and mother of two, Mercy Johnson caused quite a stir of recent, when she twerked on stage while hosting a GLO Mega Concert in Anambra State, alongside Juliet Ibrahim.
The video of course, went viral and while many of her fans commended her dancing skills, some argued that she shouldn’t have done that considering her status as a married woman.
In a chat with Sunday Scoop, she defended her action saying;
“I was only having a good time on stage doing my job. I was the host of the show and we have been to different cities thrilling fans. Is it a crime for me to dance on stage because I’m a married woman? I wonder why people like to take things out of context. Anyway my husband is not complaining, so I don’t see why anybody else should be bothered about it.”