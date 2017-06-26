Monday , 26 June 2017
Hushpuppi Gives Reason Why He Doesn’t Hang Out With Ladies

Young June 26, 2017

Malaysian based Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi who has always been seen alone in most photos he shares on social media platforms, replied an interesting question asked by a follower.

His follower asked why he’s always alone while on expensive vacations and lavish hangouts. Replying this, Hushpuppi who wrote in pidgin, asked “Woman dey when I dey run away from Immigration

officials for Malyasia?”.

