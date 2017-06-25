Sunday , 25 June 2017
Hushpuppi Reveals Why Women Are Not Seen Around Him

Jo Daniel June 25, 2017

Instagram big boy, Hushpuppi who has always been seen alone in most photos he shares on social media platforms, replied an interesting question asked by a follower.

His follower asked why he’s always alone while on expensive vacations and lavish hangouts. Replying this, Hushpuppi who wrote in pidgin, asked “Woman dey when I dey run away from Immigration officials for Malyasia?”.

Here’s what he wrote;

Source: Instagram, Nairaland

