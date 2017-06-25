“I’ll Whoop Your Head” – D’Banj Slams Wizkid’s Fan

Nigerian music mogul, D’Banj, is not here to play with y’all millennials and be sure that if y’all need some spanking and some whooping, he’s ready to give you that discipline!

Yesterday, Mr Endowed took to his Twitter to share that he would be holding a BET pre-album listening party in Los Angeles – with some of his many fans having somethings to say, one troll felt he’d display premium foolishness by insulting the music icon.

See what he, who apparently is a Wizkid fan, said:

But the Koko master would not have some kid speak to him that way, he schools him and even tells him that Wizkid himself would not say that kinda thing!

And truthfully, Daddy Yo would not do such, prolly only if he’s high on Oshodi weed though – In April this year, the Come closer crooner flipped after TV station MTV Base compared him to D’banj in a disgraceful Twitter poll.

“So disappointed in y’all for bringing this up. After everything king Dbanj done in the game?!! Pls show respect!” Wizkid slammed the music station and the offensive comparison was immediately taken down.

Hope that troll has learnt his lesson not to disrespect his elders though…

