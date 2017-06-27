I’m 90% Good in Bed – Nigerian Actress Boasts

Potential suitors of Nigerian actress, Uche Ella have nothing to fear as the light-skinned lady is a ‘First Class’ material in bed.

Upcoming actress, Uchenna Stella, who recently featured in ‘Wedding Party’, has assured her future husband not to worry about her s*xual performance.

In a chat with RazzleDazzle, when asked to rate herself in bed over a scale of hundred, “I could rate myself 90 per cent, I know I’m very good in bed, so my future husband has nothing to worry about”.

On her take on s*x and long distance relationship, “we all know that s*x before marriage is very wrong, but in this modern world, most guys will tell you they must have a taste of what they want to buy before purchasing, and I’m like, what are they talking about?

“But seriously, it’s not easy to abstain; its take grace and self-control.

“As for me, if I have to keep my body for a good man, I will because it’s something you will have to enjoy for the rest of your life, so it’s worth waiting for. As for long distance relationships, well, for some reason it’s good, that is, if they both understand and trust in God for each other and with constant communication it will go a long way. But if none of these are involved, it’s very likely it won’t work.



“Personally, I feel long term relationship doesn’t determine that the two people are meant for each other; I think it’s a waste of time.



“If you can date someone for three to four years, you guys are as good as being a couple, so why date for that long when you can make babies between those periods. At least, give a minimum of six months, maximum of one year and if he or she is not going towards your direction, move on, it’s not worth your time” she advised.