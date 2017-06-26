I’m yet to arrive — Olamide

One of Nigeria’s favourite rappers, Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo, is on top of his game. In this chat with TOFARATI IGE, he speaks about his career, family and other issues.

What’s your fondest childhood memory?

Growing up for me wasn’t a bed of roses but it was very interesting. I come from a family of seven and I was born in Bariga, Lagos, even though I’m from Ogun State. We didn’t have much, but it was a close-knit family and we had genuine love for one another. As a ghetto boy, I learnt a lot of things on the streets and those things are helping me today. One of the most important things I learnt was to never look down on myself. There is a saying that goes, ‘Don’t let your background put your back to the ground.’ Anybody can make it, provided you believe you have something to offer and you work hard. It is also important not to forget your roots.

When was the first time you realised that music is your calling?

I always say that it was music that found me, and not the other way round. As far back as I can remember, I have always loved music and along the line, I started writing my own lyrics. I actually started performing at shows at an early age in 2003.

Did your parents support your ambition to become an artiste?

It was quite tough initially because my parents wanted me to conclude my education. But as time went on, my involvement in music became deeper and eventually, they realised that it’s the path I’m destined to follow.

How do you draw inspiration?

Music is everywhere around us. My inspiration comes from the environment in form of the things I see, hear and feel. A long time ago, I discovered that I am more comfortable as a rapper and that is why I decided to stick to my strength.

What do you have to say to people who still feel you copied Dagrin’s style?

I have said a lot about this already and I really don’t want to comment on it again. Dagrin was like a pacesetter in the music industry and his contributions can never be forgotten. But even as acclaimed as Dagrin was, he was not the first person to rap in Yoruba; does it mean he copied someone else? I had already developed my style of rapping before I knew about Dagrin. Dagrin’s untimely death really pained me because I know if he was still alive, we would have done a lot of things together. Nobody has a monopoly of thoughts and that’s why it is always important to act fast. You may have an idea to do something unique, not knowing that someone else somewhere also has the same idea. It all boils down to the person who implements the idea first. That is the person the world would regard as the pioneer.

Who was the first person that helped you in the music industry?

A lot of people have helped me over the years and I am grateful to every one of them. However, ID Cabasa deserves special mention because he stood as a big brother. I actually met him in the studio and from the moment we set eyes on each other, we just clicked. He taught me a lot of things about the music industry and how not to be carried away. He gave me a lot of support and I am very glad that our paths crossed.

Who are your music influences?

I listen to different songs, and it cuts across several genres because I believe that music is a universal language. However, over the years, I have admired people like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, among others.

Do you listen to your own songs?

Yes, I do. I try to see the places where I could have done better. I criticise myself a lot and I believe that my best is yet to come.

You have been staging your own show for some years now, what’s the inspiration behind that?

The Olamide Live in Concert is totally inspired by my fans and it is dedicated to them. As it has been my practice, I put out albums every year, and after listening to the yearnings of fans, I decided to have my own stage and show of live performances, where people can have a first-hand feel of my music and experience the art behind it.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in the course of organising these shows?

Putting together the right team was quite tough at the onset. Funding was also another major challenge because hosting a show of that magnitude does not come cheap. A lot of things have to be put in place to make sure the standard we are trying to achieve is what you will see in Europe and America. But thankfully, with the help of God and my partners, we have been able to deal with these challenges as they come.

Some of your lyrics are weird and outlandish, where do you get them from?

Most of the things I sing about are slangs picked from the street. It is what people say around me all the time; I just turn it into music. I always look at the music side of things and I think of how to turn it to melody. Some of these slangs are not formed by me; it is the street lingo. That is why I always say I represent the streets.

It seems your fans are no longer confined to the streets?

I am thankful for how far I have come and the greatest lesson I have learnt is that it pays to be you. That is the only way you can be successful, because no matter how hard you try, you can never be a better version of another person. I want to do music that can be played everywhere; at weddings, birthday parties, conferences, and whatever kind of event.

Your words carry a lot of weight on the street, how does that make you feel?

I’m just hustling. Anything that happens on the street is by the grace of God. I cannot say it is by my power or intelligence; I just try my best and God crowns my efforts.

What’s your relationship with Don Jazzy now?

Misunderstandings are bound to happen, even among siblings. The important thing is about moving on and letting bygones be bygones. I have a very good relationship with the Mavin family. As you know, I have worked with some of the artistes signed to the label, and I will still do that if the opportunity calls for it.

You once stated that you cannot pay any foreign artiste for collaboration. What if it will open doors to the international market for you?

Did Fela have to do any collaboration for his name to travel out of the shores of this country? How many foreign collaborations have Asa, Femi and Seun Kuti done? Yet, they are constantly invited to perform all over the world. If we don’t value what we have, then the outside world would also take it for granted. If any artiste wants to work with me on a song, I am open to that, but I’m definitely not going to pay for it. Right now, Nigerian music is making waves around the world and I believe that the future is even brighter. If we invest the money we have in our home industry, it would surely grow bigger; instead of using our money to build another country’s industry.

Despite your fame, you are still accessible to your fans; what’s your driving philosophy?

I came from the bottom to be where I am now. As a kid, one of the drawbacks of coming from the ghetto was that people that were well-to-do looked down on us. That is what motivates me to keep working hard and stay on my grind. I have not forgotten where I come from, and I always tell my people to have that at the back of their minds too. I don’t see myself as a big boss; I’m still Olamide. I just want to do my thing, without being under any unnecessary pressure. Fame and fortune is all vanity, which is not guaranteed to last forever. If you have that mentality, there’s no way you wouldn’t be grounded.

Unlike some other artistes, you still work with the same manager and producers you’ve been with for a long time; what’s keeping you together?

There’s no point in changing a winning team. Loyalty is quite hard to come by in the music industry, so if you find people you have a good working relationship with and understand one another, what else would you be looking for? My success is a product of teamwork and some of the things you see and think about Baddo are actually the brainchild of these great people working with me. Everybody is happy and that’s the paramount thing.

What are you working on at the moment?

Right now, I’m concentrating on my singles. I also have new artistes that I just signed to my label and we’re trying to get their careers going. We have Davolee and Temmi Ovwasa which people know already. We also have a new act called Oluwaseyi Grey. She hasn’t been unveiled yet and you’re the first person I’m telling in the media. I see the game as beyond me alone because it took the support of many great people, good Nigerians and the media for me to be where I am today. It only makes sense for me to also raise stars, and that’s why I always try to invest in people.

Is it true that you have an official policy of not renewing the contracts of the artistes signed to your record label?

No, that is not a policy. All the artistes that are on my label are like my brothers. I met most of them through my blood brother, DJ Enniemoney. The only person I didn’t meet through my blood brother is Adekunle Gold, and I met him through my brother in the spirit, Pheelz. Even though we need to separate business from family, we still make sure that everyone is comfortable and happy with the deals signed. At the end of the day, it is about getting it right, and not about the duration. Besides, it’s a good thing that these guys can also branch out on their own and raise other stars. It works out for the good of the industry.

Which of your songs holds a special place in your heart?

Every of my songs are important to me. But I was very excited and anxious about my first album, Rapsodi. I was eager to see how it would be received by people and I am glad because that was what announced me to the world.

How do you conceptualise your songs?

Most of the songs I have recorded are products of freestyle. My people know me that I just go into the studio and begin to ‘flow.’ I’m always in the studio so it has become like a culture to me. I also take time out to visit clubs and hang out with my people on the street; that way, I can know what the people want to hear.

To what do you owe your success?

I believe that I am still a work in progress but I am very grateful to my fans for bringing me this far. The grace of God has also propelled me to this height. I’m definitely not the only person who can rap so I owe my success to God’s favour. Hard work, team work, dedication, passion, consistency have also helped.

What challenges do you face in your career?

I really don’t see things as challenges but as the normal process that one has to go through. However, not just being able to walk on the street or go to wherever I want is something of a constraint. The schedules can also be crazy as I rarely have time for myself. But I’m doing what I love so I am not complaining. Lastly, piracy is a problem faced by artistes all over the world.

What’s your relationship with your female fans?

I love my fans so much, and without them, there would be no me. I try to show them love as much as I can. I regard my fans as family, so my female fans are sisters. The world would be so boring without women in it and I appreciate them as much as I can.

How often do you get to spend time with your son, Batifeori?

I try as much as possible to be a part of his growth. I love him so much and he is a huge part of my life. The love I have for him cannot be adequately put into words.

Some people felt it wasn’t proper when you dyed your son’s hair recently, what do you think?

I’m trying my best to raise my son the right way and be a responsible father. I dyed my hair and a lot of my fans followed suit. So I decided to dye my son’s hair as well and I don’t see how that could affect anybody. We have more serious issues to deal with in the country than to be fixated with what someone does with his son’s hair.

Is it true you said you wouldn’t marry your son’s mother?

I would rather not talk about that please.

Do you subscribe to the notion that marriage reduces an entertainer’s fans?

These things are not clear cut. There are people who are not entertainers, yet their marriages don’t work out. There are also entertainers who have successful marriages. It all has to do with the individuals involved and their level of understanding of each other. Anybody dating or marrying an entertainer should know that there are some certain peculiarities that they have to live with. There is no successful entertainer without fans and nothing should come between them. By the nature of our job, entertainers also have to keep late nights and stay away from home frequently and that’s why I said the key thing is understanding between both parties. As far as I’m concerned, there is no law that says an entertainer cannot be successful and stay married.

What do you miss most about your father?

I miss everything about him, especially the advice he used to give me. However, I’m thankful that I was able to do some things for him before he passed on.

Did Governor Akinwunmi Ambode truly adopt you?

The governor of Lagos State is like a father to me and I cherish him a lot. He is someone that is always ready to lend a listening ear and render assistance. I think Lagos is lucky to have him as governor. There are still so many things he would do for the state.

What’s the most memorable experience you’ve had with a fan?

I really cannot begin to recount that as there are lots of fans who have appreciated me in different ways and I cherish every single one of them.

Is there still anything you want to achieve with your career?

I don’t see myself as having arrived yet. I want to become a global rap icon that would propagate Yoruba rap to the world. Right from the onset, I didn’t set out to be just another artiste. I want to stand out and be reckoned with all over the world. For now though, I consider making it out of the hood one of my greatest achievements.

You’ve performed for presidents, governors and other top shots, how does that make you feel?

As I stated earlier, I always want to make music that would resonate with every strata of the society. If you listen to my songs closely, you would realise that there is something for everybody.

Do you give back to the street in anyway?

I try in my own little way to help those I can and make an impact in people’s lives. I don’t need to announce all that I do. When God blesses you, it is so that you can bless others too. I also endeavour to employ people from the ‘street’ in YBNL.

What advice can you spare for up-and-coming artistes?

You must be really passionate about what you do. Stay committed to your craft and make sure that you are constantly improving. Consistency is also very important because it takes some efforts to etch your name in the minds of people. Rome was not built in a day so don’t expect to hit it big immediately you get into the industry. You have to pay your dues.

Of all the places you’ve travelled to, which resonates the most?

I love Ghana. Their way of life is simple and they have great taste in food and music. Most times, when I travel, I spend a lot of time confined to my hotel room. Sometimes, I even set up mini studios in the room, so the work is always ongoing.

How do you like to dress?

I like to appear simple but classy. I try to patronise Nigerian designers so I put on a lot of native attire.

How do you relax?

I listen to music a lot and that’s why I’m usually with ear phones. I listen to different genres of music that you would even be surprised but that’s just me. I also like to swim and play video games. I also derive a lot of pleasure in spending time with my son.

Source: Punch

